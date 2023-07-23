© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Per the Military chronicles this clip showing a lancet damaging a German Leopard tank demonstrates a few possible interesting things.
First, the range of the lancet might have been upgraded a bit.
Second, the explosive power of the lancet might have been upgraded a bit, allowing them to seriously damage a tank when the hit comes in on the right angle.