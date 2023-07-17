Tucker @ TPAction Conference 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We grilled the GOP candidates at the Iowa summit and then traveled to Florida for a big speech at Turning Point USA.
Watch this video of the speech to see how the candidates performed, what’s happening in America and more.
SPOILER: We even cover the 8 ball of cocaine found in the West Wing.
Tucker On Twitter | 16 July 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1680655669454598145