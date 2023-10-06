NEWSWEEK Exclusive: Donald Trump Followers Targeted By FBI As 2024 Election Nears

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bannons War Room | Exclusive: Donald Trump Followers Targeted By FBI As 2024 Election Nears - guest William Arkin from Newsweek Magazine. Bannon calls this a blockbuster and says to share it everywhere all over social media.
Here is the link:
https://www.newsweek.com/2023/10/13/exclusive-fbi-targets-trump-followers-2024-election-nears-1831836.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1696429326
source:
https://rumble.com/v3nesns-exclusive-donald-trump-followers-targeted-by-fbi-as-2024-election-nears.html