Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kiev Early this Morning Heavy Missile Strikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
People are reporting, some of the missiles in the eastern part of the Vinnytsia region are changing course to the north. Presumably again through the Zhytomyr region to Kiev. 

To date, the enemy has counted 110 missiles launched from aircraft. Strikes continue, missiles are detected in the sky over Ukraine

The other side of the flames, is a Tesla car dealership view, posted also here this morning;  https://www.brighteon.com/cd84e7cb-b5ec-4295-ab83-c889f77ed623


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

