NO PETS IN THE NET ZERO FUTURE?

Jefferey Jaxen uncovers how the net-zero agenda is creeping into everyday life, even raising alarms about pet ownership. From bans on access to nature to proposals for restricting meat consumption, climate policies are increasingly targeting personal freedoms in the name of “saving the planet.”