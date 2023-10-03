Underground Bunker Destroyed - There are Reports & Results - Russian Aerospace Forces used the New Precision-Guided FAB-1500 Glide Bomb to Strike the Command Post

✈️💥🇺🇦 There are reports that the Russian Aerospace Forces used the new precision-guided FAB-1500 glide bomb to strike the command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukrainian controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic. Allegedly located near the settlement of Alexandro-Kalinovo, Artyomovsk sector of the SMO.

Could be the same command center Zelensky visited several times for his PR shots.

The damage is pretty big as seen in the video.

Another channel said this about this video:

It flew over the Ukrainians. Please note that the underground bunker has been completely destroyed.☄️

