Reality science: explaining the 5 Dimensions

It would have been an additional 24 minutes of video if I had began to explain the abyss, dark, underworld, plus the higher Earth, beyond-Antarctica-portal, unseen higher vibration, dream-state, after-life segment of the 5th dimension. With so many people not wanting to listen to longer videos, this would have made it too complicated, above what I present here. With all the spinning movements/measurement going on in our reality, we have an "entrance" to the non-physical invisible-spiritual side of the 5th-D within the outer-limits/reaches of the electro-magnetic spectrum or totality Electric Universe---poles/portal. However, I do touch upon this topic in some of my earlier videos posted on my public available channels... such as Enki, Enlil, Yahshua, & Vril. + How 3rd generation UFOs/UAPs are sovereign/separate/breakAway=totally identifiably independent of the Earth's field-gravity & the incorporated patent System.
I trust this eye-opening=mind expanding video looking at/explaining the higher dimensions will allow watchers & thinkers a glimpse of what an unincorporated President-Post Master-ambassador is, and how far out/higher/above what a Corporatocratic One World Order President [CEO] has to offer! There really is a Golden Age available for those who can breakAway from & record their separation... sovereign from the collective-Mass-sheeple who have pledged dependency-enslavement to a 2- dimensional life-less/soul-less corporate debt-contract.
Another real version regarding speed of light: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrEJhhb0UWQ