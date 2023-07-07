BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did Satan Quote Scripture?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
14 views • 07/07/2023

This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew 4, and we left off with verse 5, so I am going to read verse 5.If you have your Bibles and you’re home it would be great for you to follow along with us.Matthew chapter 4, verse 5:“Then the devil taketh him up into the holy city, and setteth him on a pinnacle of the temple, And saith unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down:for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee:and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.”Interesting, the devil is quoting Scriptures to Jesus.




