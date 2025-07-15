Kicking the Can

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remix of Dylan Ratigan speech and his justified meltdown exposing the banking cartel and their financial crimes.
It should be abundantly clear that a sound economic system must rest not on debt or even some extraneous (i.e. useless) metal, but on the productivity of the worker alone. Money in itself is properly a medium of exchange and a store of value, not a commodity such as bread or steel. Therefore money should be issued without profit, in the service of the legitimate needs of the people without interest.
"Give me control over a nations currency, and I care not who makes its laws"
- Baron M.A. Rothschild
The Federal Reserve - Zionist Jewish Private Bankers
