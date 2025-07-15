BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kicking the Can
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
2
182 views • 2 months ago

Remix of Dylan Ratigan speech and his justified meltdown exposing the banking cartel and their financial crimes.

It should be abundantly clear that a sound economic system must rest not on debt or even some extraneous (i.e. useless) metal, but on the productivity of the worker alone. Money in itself is properly a medium of exchange and a store of value, not a commodity such as bread or steel. Therefore money should be issued without profit, in the service of the legitimate needs of the people without interest.

"Give me control over a nations currency, and I care not who makes its laws"

- Baron M.A. Rothschild


The Federal Reserve - Zionist Jewish Private Bankers

https://rense.com/general85/feddrec.htm

Mirrored - MediaGiant

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
bankstersrothschildsusurydebt slavery
