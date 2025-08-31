© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Beatles - Shea Stadium
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Beatles#Discography
The Beatles at Shea Stadium ithe Beatles' concert at Shea Stadium in New York City on 15 August 1965, the highlight of the group's 1965 tour. The documentary was directed and produced by Bob Precht (under the Sullivan Productions banner), NEMS Enterprises (which owns the 1965 copyright), and the Beatles company Subafilms. In 1970, John Lennon recalled the show as a career highlight: "At Shea Stadium, I saw the top of the mountain."