X22 REPORT Ep. 3085b - The Evidence Is Building, Panic In DC, Pain, Justice, Backchannels Are Important, Boom

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3085b - June 4, 2023

The Evidence Is Building, Panic In DC, Pain, Justice, Backchannels Are Important, Boom





The [DS] is now panicking, the evidence is coming out and the [DS] must lie and cover up their crimes. This will destroy them in the end. Backchannels are important, COG is in full force and the military is monitoring all the crimes of the [DS] and they are digging their hole deeper and deeper. The narrative of the [DS] no longer works on the people and the people see the [DS] system. Justice is coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





