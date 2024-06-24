BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Total Panic' - CNN Anchor Abruptly Ends Interview After Trump Spox Utters Inconvenient Facts About Debate-Host Jake Tapper
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
605 views • 10 months ago

In case you needed a preview of what to expect during this week's presidential election debate - hosted by CNN - we present the following...

Just seconds after Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt began to discuss CNN's historical bias against her candidate - most specifically that of debate moderator Jake Tapper's history of anti-Trump lies - CNN anchor Kasie Hunt "ma'am'd" her and immediately cut her mic and ended the interview...

Continued @https://www.zerohedge.com/political/total-panic-cnn-anchor-abruptly-ends-interview-after-trump-spox-utters-inconvenient-facts

The puppet show has started early....

Keywords
cnntriggeredpuppet showkasie huntkaroline leavitt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy