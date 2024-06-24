'Total Panic' - CNN Anchor Abruptly Ends Interview After Trump Spox Utters Inconvenient Facts About Debate-Host Jake Tapper

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In case you needed a preview of what to expect during this week's presidential election debate - hosted by CNN - we present the following...
Just seconds after Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt began to discuss CNN's historical bias against her candidate - most specifically that of debate moderator Jake Tapper's history of anti-Trump lies - CNN anchor Kasie Hunt "ma'am'd" her and immediately cut her mic and ended the interview...
Continued @https://www.zerohedge.com/political/total-panic-cnn-anchor-abruptly-ends-interview-after-trump-spox-utters-inconvenient-facts
The puppet show has started early....