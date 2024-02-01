A More Sure Word-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 28 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Pronounced and Jesus Christ Affirmed That the Prophecies of Christ Given in Scripture Are More Certain Proof Than Eyewitnesses of His Contemporaries. Moses Wrote the Law; Your Approach to the Ten Commandments Will Determine Which Way You Go. The Commandments Are a Manifestation of The Lord Jesus Christ. The Ten Commandments Will Not Save You, But the Savior Whom They Reveal Can.