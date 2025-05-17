Abide in Christ, not in the pope, the false prophet or religion (1)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, May 10, 2025.





In John 15:5-7, Christ says: I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without Me ye can do nothing.

6 If a man abide not in Me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and men gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned.

7 If ye abide in Me, and My words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.





Without Christ and His holy spoken words as they are mentioned in the Bible, we are not abiding in Christ and without Christ, we can do nothing. There’s hopelessness without Christ Who is the hope of glory in Colossians 1:27.





If we abide in sin or transgressing the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments, we are under the law since our sin points to the commandment that we transgressed against and Christ will say unto them, regardless of their good works, “I never knew you: depart from Me, ye that work iniquity” in Matthew 7:23.





Thus, when we sin, we must confess our sins to God, and not to man, and God only will forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9).





However, if we remain in our sins, we are under the law and the grace of God will not be upon us (Romans 6:15). But if you keep the holy law of God, His holy ten commandments of love and truth, sin has no control or dominion over you and God’s grace or unmerited favour will be upon you since you are a servant of obedience unto righteousness (Romans 6:14, 16).





If we are ashamed of Christ and His holy spoken words, then He will be ashamed of that individual when He will come in the clouds of heaven, in the glory of God the Father with the holy angels (Mark 8:38).





We are not to follow man or abide in men such as the antichrist pope, who is the man of sin and son of perdition identified in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, or any false preacher like Leroy Thompson who is a lover of money even though money is the root of all evil (1 Timothy 6:10).





We are to abide in Christ Who is our everything: the Son of God, our Savior, the Messiah and Elohim manifest in the flesh Who has the words of eternal life (John 6:68). We are to repent of our sins and have our sins washed away by the pure, holy, sinless blood of the pure, holy, sin Son of God, the Lamb of God Who taketh away the sins of the world and to be converted to Christ and to abide in Him and Him only (Acts 3:19; John 15:5).





