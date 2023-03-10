Ukrainian attack on DPR's Volnovakha kills civilian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 10, 2023
Ukrainian forces use a US HIMARS rocket system to attack the city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk Republic in which one civilian was killed and two others wounded
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2chn50-ukrainian-attack-on-dprs-volnovakha-kills-civilian.html