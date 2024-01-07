Is Jesus Christ really real. Why don't people care.

Psychological intimidation, fear, terror, intimidation, is Jesus really real, why force people to believe something, who gains by this happening, what is real freedom. Why is censorship so viscous at this point of time. Why do people not care. Very few people care about truth. Freedomofspeech1111 Ernesto Olguin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.