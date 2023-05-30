IRS Whistleblower re Hunter Biden Case | Jonathan Turley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jonathan Turley on the IRS Whistleblower who has come forward about the Hunter Biden Case: THIS IS SEISMIC. The dems have had a scorched earth campaign against whistleblowers. Its turning into a McCarthy like period.
Jason Chaffetz interviews Professor Jonathan Turley about the IRS Whistleblower who came forward to complain about the DOJ's interference ("slow walking") in the Hunter Biden case.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2qfgja-irs-whistleblower-re-hunter-biden-case.html