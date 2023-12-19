Create New Account
🌳 Unlocking Fruit Tree Alchemy! 🍎
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

🤔 Ever heard of "Franken trees"? Fruit trees are like magical blends. ✨ 🍎

👩🌾 🍎 Susan Poizner, an urban orchardist and the founder of Orchard People reveals the secret how successfully to grow fruit. 🌳🔍

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3QEn1bd

🌿 To savor your favorite fruits, like honey crisp apples, you need grafted trees. 🌿🔧

✂️ A snippet of the process: A cutting from the original or its descendant is grafted onto a rootstock. Result? Your desired fruit variety blooms! 🔄🌱🌟

🚀 Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🌐

Keywords
organic gardeningsustainable agriculturefruits trees

