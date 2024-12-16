Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week December 9-15, 2024

▪️After a brief lull, Russian troops again launched a combined strike on enemy facilities in the western regions of Ukraine. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the incoming strikes were noted in the area of Burshtyn TPP and Kolomyia airfield, while in Cherkassy region Kaniv HPP was hit.

▪️At the same time in the center of Dnipro, local guerrillas detonated an explosive device on the grounds of the regional military enlistment office. As a result of the detonation, at least one military enlistment office officer was eliminated and several other police officers and AFU servicemen were injured.

▪️Ukrainian forces, in turn, after a long period of time again tried to attack the military airfield in Saratov. The drone was shot down on approach to the facility without causing any damage to the infrastructure.

▪️The enemy did not ignore the facilities of the fuel and energy complex. As a result of an incoming UAV attack on the territory of the Bryansk loading point, a fire broke out at the facility, which was quickly extinguished.

▪️Another energy facility was hit by a Ukrainian drone raid on an oil storage facility near Oryol. As a result of UAV detonation, two fuel tanks caught fire, which were extinguished after 23 hours.

▪️In addition, Ukrainian forcrs attacked the Rostov region for the first time with U.S. operational-tactical missiles. As a result of air defense operation, two missiles were shot down and four more were deflected by REB systems. There was no significant damage.

▪️The barracks buildings of the Interior Ministry's special regiment in Grozny have also been hit twice this week. As a result of one of the Ukrainian drone attacks, at least four men of the guard were wounded.

▪️And in the Leningrad region, one of the Ukrainian drones was conducting reconnaissance in the area of Vysotsky Island. As a result of the work of air defense forces, the drone fell into the Gulf of Finland, no damage or casualties.

