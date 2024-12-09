BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1020 imprint the name of life





Scripture: B’midbar (Num) 6:22-27 MY NAME imprinted on them.

SYNOPSIS: What did YESHUA mean when HE said, HE is the living water? Can you drink living water? How can someone write on the tablet of there heart? Why was Aaron commanded to speak the name of YEHOVAH to bless all Israel? What is biblical imprinting? Can you make it or drink it?





BIBLE VERSES: B’midbar (Num) 6:22-27 MY NAME imprinted on them. B’resheet (Gen) 1:1-5 HE said. Rev 3:9-12 persecuted for following the name. Mattiyahu (Mat) 23:37-39 who comes in the name. Romans 11:16-21 are you willing to change your name. D’varim (Deut) 6:4-7 start the day with this imprint. Proverbs 7:1-3 write them on the tablet of your heart. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 31:32 (33). Yochanan (Jn) 4:11-14 living water.





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Located in Lexington, NC.

