© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala’s Corruption & The Real Cause Of The Democrat Party’s Spiral Into Insanity
* Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a lifelong Dem, did 8 years in federal prison.
* By the time he got out in 2020, his party had gone completely insane.
* He’s now all in for Donald Trump.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-rod-blagojevich
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1851733537600233709