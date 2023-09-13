Our Trip To Grandin, Florida for a Revival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was asked to preach a revival at the historic Paran Baptist Church, a local organization started in 1856 in Grandin, Florida. Here are the sermons I preached at the revival…
Sermon 1: What Jesus DID For You: https://www.brighteon.com/70a39cb5-f853-43f6-95ea-0994cfc32172
Sermon 2: What Will YOU Do For Jesus?: https://www.brighteon.com/1ffc883b-9823-481d-bfde-1b1263fead57
Sermon 3: What Will Jesus Give You For Your Service: https://www.brighteon.com/97c177ef-16bf-46c3-a8b0-9424e3c685e5