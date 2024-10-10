Drink Along w #beerandgear 139: Four Peaks Desert Daydream Tropical IPA 4 25/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* sorry this got lost in the Oktoberfest Shuffle
Running 9.5 for the ABV, IBUs are about 55-60
The SRM is best guessed as 8.
Not horrible but not really to my liking.
Be well my friends
Salud!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1