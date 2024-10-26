Iran 'Shoots Down' Israeli Missiles Over Tehran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iranian air defenses are active over Tehran and reportedly shot down Israeli missiles, according to Al Mayadeen news. Iranian and western media reported fresh strikes on Tehran and other areas of Iran but no casualty has been reported so far. Iran has not put out any official statement yet on the situation.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/