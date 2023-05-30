X22 REPORT Ep. 3080a - Never Interfere With An Enemy While They Are In The Process Of Destroying Themselves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3080a - May 28, 2023
Never Interfere With An Enemy While They Are In The Process Of Destroying Themselves
John Kerry is now pushing the idea that farmers need to stop growing food. They are coming after the farmers to make us eat bugs. The [CB] is now in the process of destroying themselves. The debt ceiling was never the issue, it is the [CB] that is the problem.
