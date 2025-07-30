Gaza & Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian Genocide & How The West Has Been Deceived Into Supporting It
* What’s happening in Gaza is genocide.
* The U.S. should have nothing to do with it.
* John Mearsheimer is a Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 July 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-john-mearshimer