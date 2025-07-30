Gaza & Israel

Palestinian Genocide & How The West Has Been Deceived Into Supporting It

* What’s happening in Gaza is genocide.

* The U.S. should have nothing to do with it.

* John Mearsheimer is a Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 July 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-john-mearshimer

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1950602292643717305