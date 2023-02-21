"Prince of the Power of the Air" Jesse Knock, Dr Stephen Pidgeon & Mark Steel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A profound presentation from the two
finest researchers in the world. DEW, 5G, Cloud Platforms & EMF expert Mark
Steel joins Dr S Pidgeon with startling revelational information regarding the
“turning on” of the snake bit recipients and the destruction of the free world.
One of the most important 90 minutes that you will ever hear.