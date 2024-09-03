Mike Adams sermon 010 - 2 Corinthians 10:3 - Though we walk in the flesh, we war against enemies of God through the power of faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Qualifications for sharing God's Word in Corinthian church. (0:03)
- Religious freedom and ethical requirements for teaching the Word of God. (4:59)
- Family history, Bible, and religious heritage. (10:17)
- Faith, persecution, and the power of God's word. (14:18)
- Qualifications for sharing the Word of God. (22:52)
- Letters of recommendation, church leaders as living proof of God's message. (27:18)
- Sharing God's Word with authenticity and humility. (31:40)
- Tree's resurrection after near-death experience. (38:07)
- Miracles and God's presence in nature and daily life. (43:04)
- God's laws and creation in the context of science and faith. (47:46)
