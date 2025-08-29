The Constitutional Scam Nobody Told You About

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two vague words gave Congress unlimited power. It’s the greatest Constitutional scam in American history. In 1791, Alexander Hamilton laid down the blueprint. Jefferson, Madison, and others immediately called it a profound betrayal, warning that if Hamilton’s view won, every other limit on power would be meaningless. This was the turning point for the future of the republic - and the story they never want you to know.
Path to Liberty: August 29, 2025