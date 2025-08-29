BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Constitutional Scam Nobody Told You About
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
76 views • 2 weeks ago

Two vague words gave Congress unlimited power. It’s the greatest Constitutional scam in American history. In 1791, Alexander Hamilton laid down the blueprint. Jefferson, Madison, and others immediately called it a profound betrayal, warning that if Hamilton’s view won, every other limit on power would be meaningless. This was the turning point for the future of the republic - and the story they never want you to know. 

Path to Liberty: August 29, 2025

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistoryhamiltonfoundersmadisonjeffersongeneral welfare
