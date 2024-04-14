House Of The Risen Son - Official Lyric Video

This is a remake of the lyrics to a classic rock song, changing the topic from sin and despair to hope and redemption. Available on all streaming platforms and at PraiseSongs.com

- Lyrics by: Robert Paul Brandolino

- Vocals: Kyle Elliot

- Recorded at: Underground Treehouse Recording Studio

- Produced by: PraiseSongs.com

- Publisher: PraiseSongs USA Music Publishing

Scripture Reference: John 14:1-4

“Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many mansions. If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may also be. You know the way to the place where I am going.”