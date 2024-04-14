House Of The Risen Son - Official Lyric Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a remake of the lyrics to a classic rock song, changing the topic from sin and despair to hope and redemption. Available on all streaming platforms and at PraiseSongs.com
- Lyrics by: Robert Paul Brandolino
- Vocals: Kyle Elliot
- Recorded at: Underground Treehouse Recording Studio
- Produced by: PraiseSongs.com
- Publisher: PraiseSongs USA Music Publishing
Scripture Reference: John 14:1-4
“Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many mansions. If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may also be. You know the way to the place where I am going.”