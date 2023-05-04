It was also Mr. Miles Guo who tipped off the FBI that the CCP's bioweapon was later known as a Covid 19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fzkiy4aff
I want to remind people again it's also Mr. Miles Guo who tipped off the FBI that the CCP's bioweapon was later known as a Covid 19. where's the oversight issue, what is the accountability, and who holds the FBI accountable for the oversight problem?
我想再次提醒人们,郭先生向FBI透露了中共的生物武器,这就是后来被称为Covid19。那么监督环节出了什么问题?谁来承担这个责任?以及谁在为监督问题而追究FBI的责任?
@Nicole7749 @NFSCSpeak
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp