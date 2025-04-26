Remembering & Revering The Sacredness of The Feminine with Rebecca Lammas

I've been meaning to have deep intimate conversations within this video format for years actually.. I'm grateful to Rebecca who initiated our connection & this discussion as we mentioned in the video.. When her & I are talking about remembrance, it's more to the ancient past where there was a very high level divine connection between lovers, or family members, or just random people getting along without transgressions in general. A time when rape wasn't even really an invented word since it didn't happen during the times of the Hyperboreans & early Atlantis before it became corrupted right before the cataclysm. Can we not usher in those good times to the here & now? I see remembering as an even deeper awakening to what's been dormant within us.. I appreciate Rebecca for our connection on many levels, especially the one's about the occulted gnosis that goes deeper than Atlantis.





Check out more of Rebecca's award winning photography!

https://www.rebeccalammasphotography.co.uk/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/182347830@N08/

⁨@RebeccaLammasPhotography-yd4ub⁩





To remember the feminine is to also simply remember who & where you were born from in this incarnation and many before that in this realm at least.. That goes for you too, all you women out there not respecting each other and continuing the sad trend I've heard for decades with how it's hard for women to get along together.. What happened to the sacred Sister Circles? Please check out my good friend & co-host of Dissolving The Divide Leslie Powers who just opened up a proper woman's circle/proper support group @ alivethrive.life.

Mothers nurture us before we're even born, and then for years afterward- it can be easily taken for granted within the daily grind over time.. How can children & especially the fathers support these mothers to make their lives easier, less stressful and honored? Be creative with compassion! Offer help or take care of daily chores & household maintenance- start with the simple rudimentary details.





Yes, we challenge the popular narratives regarding sacred geometry, the mediocre relationships the majority of the masses seem to be engaged in, and the patriarchy rhetoric. So please sit back and take this video in for what it's worth regarding two souls covering so many relatable topics that go from practical to issues needing further study to understand. And yes this does open a portal for myself to pursue more conversations like this with others & her in the future under the possible title of a series I had in mind called Renaissance of The Yoniverse.





PEACE





https://taplink.cc/derekbartolacelli