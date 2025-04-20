BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Space Rocket Signs of Trickery … Note The Birds
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
5 months ago

…. The only thing this guy is pointing out about the 3 birds seen near the rocket at take off, is that it’s odd to have any birds near such a loud type of event… but I see much more than this.  I recall this same “bird phenomenon” happening at other suspected faked events, outdoor events, where a hologram or other technology is being used to project an image that’s believable to the public.   That’s right.  I think these birds aren’t birds at all.  They’re hologram projector drones.  Or whatever you might call them… maybe similar to the 3 orbs that encircled that big jet that went missing years ago… where 3 orbs were seen spinning around it just before it vanished.  3 orbs, 3 birds, whatever, they aren’t just there for nothing.  In old NASA footage, and anything new, look for the birds, this might be the signature that the whole thing is staged or some sort of hologram is being projected.  Cue the twilight zone music here if you want to, but the birds are like fish, meaning there’re fishy af. 

