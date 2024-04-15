BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jews Are Not Israel
04/15/2024

The modern Jews are not the biological children of Israel. Both Scripture and the history if the Jews attest to this.  The Prophets and Patriarch worshipped Jesus Christ, not some different God.  WHen the Bible talks about the Sons of Israel returning to the Land, the Land is Jesus Christ. Isaiah 66:8


"“Before she goes into labor,

she gives birth;

before the pains come upon her,

she delivers a son.

=Who has ever heard of such things?

Who has ever seen things like this?

Can a country be born in a day

or a nation be brought forth in a moment?"


Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com

israelidentityjew
