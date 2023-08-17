BRAND NEW FOOTAGE SURFACED OF THE LAHAINA DEW FIRE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These people have no internet. No cell phone service and no Wi-Fi. They’ve recorded videos on their phones but have not been able to share them. Now they’re starting to surface. I think we’re about to see a lot more footage very soon
Credit: Wyrnsplen
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/