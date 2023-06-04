REPORTER'S NOTE 2: PERSONAL UPDATE, JUNE 4, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just an update sharing my current work and plans for my private literary and doc/video-analysis ventures and journalism both. Many many thanks to all my friends, family, well-wishers, and supporters, reports and newsbreaks to return soon. Love to all :)
Please stay tuned for these personal updates on a regular basis, perhaps weekly. Print pieces at ECC and Substack: Please visit https://everydayconcerned.net and https://ramolad.substack.com/-- for info, articles, op-eds, again to be posted more regularly.