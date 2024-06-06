AOC, Bernie lead backlash to Netanyahu address to Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, reacts to progressive Democrats’ opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming congressional address and offers her thoughts on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
