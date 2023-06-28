Bases in La Gomera - Part 1 Introducing Ananda Gaya Maya

Invited to the Canary Islands, by close good friend Ananda Gaya Maya. We met in the crop circles of Wiltshire, England in 2004. Ananda, is French and speaks many languages, she is a wellness coach, and the main customers in La Gomera, just west of Tenerife, are German, who spend their holidays there.Tenerife has the English-Irish tourists and expats, only 45 mins away across the deep Atlantic. The island is a huge extinct volcano, and made into a wonderful national park. LaGomera is served by a small airport from Tenerife North. The main tourists also use Tenerife South.

Part 1 is followed by her second interview, which gets further into subjects of spirituality and humanity's higher conscioussness.

Here we introduce Ananda, and follow on with a number of other interviews and blogs from the trip for BASES-TV, in June 2023



