Faith Counted for Righteousness Morning Manna - Feb 10, 2025

In today's Morning Manna, Rick and Doc focus on Romans 4:1–8, emphasizing that Abraham’s justification came from faith before any ritual existed. They explain how this faith-based righteousness, rather than works, is the core of our relationship with God. Drawing parallels to King David, they show that scripture has always taught justification by believing God’s promises. They stress that our salvation rests on Jesus’ finished work, not our personal merit. At the same time, they remind listeners that genuine faith produces a life marked by obedience and good deeds.

Topics Covered

Justification by faith rather than works

Abraham is the foundational example of faith

The nature of grace and God’s free gift of righteousness

The transformative power of believing God’s promises

Overcoming doubts about salvation through trust in Christ

Scripture References

Romans 4:1 – “What shall we say then that Abraham our father…” Romans 4:2 – “For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory…” Romans 4:3 – “For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him…” Romans 4:4 – “Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace…” Romans 4:5 – “But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth…” Romans 4:6 – “Even as David also describeth the blessedness of the man…” Romans 4:7 – “Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven…” Romans 4:8 – “Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin.”

Detailed summary Here is a detailed summary of the discussion: Overview: The discussion takes place in Rick's new studio, which has been set up for Morning Manna and the upcoming podcast "Remnant Ready".

The focus is on studying Romans 4:1-8, continuing the discussion on justification by faith that was started in Romans 3. Key Topics: Justification by Faith vs Works: Paul uses the example of Abraham to demonstrate that righteousness comes through faith, not human effort or works.

Abraham was justified by believing God, not by his own merits or religious rituals.

Justification by faith eliminates any grounds for boasting in one's own spirituality or adherence to rules.

Righteousness is a gift of God's grace, not a human accomplishment. Assurance of Salvation: Rick emphasizes that believers should never doubt their salvation, which is based entirely on faith in Christ's work, not on one's own behavior.

He encourages listeners to renounce the works of the devil and confess their faith in God the Father. Faith vs Obedience: Genuine faith produces a life of obedience and trust in God's Word.

Obedience flows from faith, not the other way around.

Good works are the evidence of a transformed life, not the cause of justification. Abraham's Justification: Paul shows that Abraham's righteousness was credited to him through faith, even before he performed any religious rituals.

This demonstrates that justification is available to all, not just to those who fulfill certain requirements. Grace vs Debt: When righteousness is achieved through works, it is owed as a debt, not received as a gracious gift.

Grace emphasizes God's sovereignty in salvation, not human effort or entitlement. Predestination vs Free Will: Rick acknowledges the tension between Calvinistic predestination and the biblical teaching of human free will in salvation.

He suggests that both perspectives can be reconciled, as God's sovereignty and man's responsibility are not mutually exclusive. Conclusion: The discussion focuses on the central theme of justification by faith, using Abraham as the primary example. Rick emphasizes the importance of trusting in God's grace and the finished work of Christ, rather than relying on one's own works or religious rituals for salvation.







