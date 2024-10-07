Mending Fences Cowboy Church --- Sunday October 6th 2024 - PART 1

Welcome to Mending Fences Cowboy Church!

Come be with us on Sunday mornings at 10:00 AM (CST) at Starstruck Farm in Lebanon, TN where we praise the Lord in the cowboy way!

Message titled "The Third Monkey" preached by Pastor Steve Russell.

Watch Part 2 Here: https://www.brighteon.com/d1a4b235-d14c-4c3a-9ceb-b8b621deb7f5