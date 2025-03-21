EP 91 - New Giza Discovery Does This Change History? Featuring L.A. Marzulli - Friday March 21, 2025

In this episode Dr. John interviews a returning guest L.A. Marzulli concerning a potentially explosive new finding in Egypt underneath the Great Pyramids of Giza

1. https://youtu.be/zZjU_hioDfQ?si=Zf2rQBOw8Rslt3tx

2. https://rumble.com/v6qu6bu-sar-scan-of-khafre-pyramid-shows-huge-underground-structures.html

3. https://youtu.be/Uokzl4kEnp0?si=NWXUMD3j-EQJzLY3

4. lamarzulli.net

5. rungsofdisclosure.com



6. https://youtu.be/AO1WY9AsEFM?si=RKPXB61JqNJLexun

7. https://youtu.be/PruUrAVpreg?si=Khp2Cd3uJ_RGXFdg

Zoom Link for Monday and Thursday Bible Study at 6:45pm EST.

Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching on Monday and Thursday nights at 6:45pm EST

Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting





If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]



If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO

You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b



Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF