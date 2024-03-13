United Boeing DEI - Whistleblower Hit Squad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rainbow lovers that focus on DEI instead of actual qualifications and quality. All this leads to the many air emergencies reported since 2024 started. DEI should be DIE. Now they are taking out whistleblowers exposing the truth. Fly at your own risk. More than just clot shot pilot emergencies now.