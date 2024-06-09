Tribulation Starts Soon In 2025?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This is the revelation which God gave to Yeshua the Messiah, so that he could show his servants what must happen very soon." Revelation 1:1 CJB
How soon is "very soon?"
Why did the Essenes believe 2025 would be a Jubilee Year?
Why do many ungodly people believe 2025 will be the year of fallen angle visitations?
Let's examine a few sources and test how soon it could be until our Messiah arrives.