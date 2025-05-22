BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lavrov promises to lead the good fight against evil - Putin awards Russia's highest honor to Foreign Minister Lavrov - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 3 months ago

Putin awards Russia's highest honor to Foreign Minister Lavrov — The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle

BLINGed out Lavrov promises to lead the good fight against evil on the international arena.

Adding:

❌ ICC warrants against Russia are 'baseless' - independent experts

International Criminal Court (ICC) degraded to being an ‘obedient puppet’ of the Western elites, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, told Sputnik

"Under pressure from its handlers, this judicial body made an unlawful decision to issue arrest warrants for our [Russian] head of state and a number of officials," the court demonstrates “obvious inefficiency”, he said. 

 "A legal examination of the so-called ICC verdict, conducted by independent experts in international law, showed a complete absence of evidentiary basis and contradictions in the presented charges. These warrants grossly violate universally-recognized norms of international law," Venediktov emphasized.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy