The Reality of the Debt Will Leave Your Head Spinning; Why the Fed Wants You Wiped Out

"The debt market is going to be where this is really going to melt down,” warns Greg Mannarino, founder of traderschoice.net and financial strategist. In the interview with Daniela Cambone, he predicts a rapid sell-off in the debt market as the financial system faces a meltdown. According to Mannarino, cash won't vanish but will shift into commodities. He delves into the growing gap between the stock market and economic reality, foreseeing a widening disconnect. Additionally, Mannarino sheds light on the role of central banks in market inflation and recommends owning commodities like gold, silver, or copper to navigate the uncertain financial headwinds.



📖 CHAPTERS:

00:00 Introduction

2:39 Stock market

5:15 The Great Taking

7:18 What should investors do?

9:31 Sectors

11:09 Gold/silver/bitcoin

13:14 Monetary reset

15:47 Election

19:20 Strategies

21:34 Commodities

23:11 Silver/gold

24:12 Election forecast

For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build clients a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.

Disclaimer: The views, opinions, and financial recommendations expressed in this video are solely those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of ITM Trading. ITM Trading is not responsible for any financial decisions made based on the content provided in this video.

