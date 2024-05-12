BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gen Z'er Understands NOTHING About Parenting
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
51 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 9, 2024


Glenn reviews 3 clips that reveal how clueless some Gen Z'ers are. In one clip, a college student is upset that she can't attend her graduation ceremony because of her (probably "mostly peaceful") protesting. Then, there was another protester who praised North Korea for standing with Palestine and Hamas over Israel. But the icing on top of the cake was a young woman who complained about her "narcissistic parents" showing up to every one of her events as a child. But Glenn, Pat, and Stu - all seasoned parents - lay down the truth: That woman has no idea how much her parents sacrificed to be there for her. They didn't do it for themselves. They did it for HER. So, who's the narcissist here?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNwD_AX8Rv0

glenn beckparentingcluelessnarcissistprotestinggen z
