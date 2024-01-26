Ep. 16 Warfare - What believers can expect

Spiritual Warfare!!! What do YOU think - every believer can expect to happen to them in this spiritual war they find themselves in





If you are alive today you are in a spiritual war. As a solider in this war anytime you become active in prayer, starting reaching out to others to share the Gospel or just being involved in some kind of ministry that helps bring others to Christ you can be sure





◦ the enemy will take notice and to respond to your actions

◦ in most cases the enemy will attack you somehow to make you stop what you are doing

◦ when that happens you can have victory over the enemy





In this episode I am going to take a little a break on talking about the nine gifts of the spirit and share with you a message I gave to Restoration Christian Ministries church in the United Kingdom. I recently spoke there about what every believer can expect to see happen to some degree in this war





Podcast time indexes:

00:01:01 What believers can expect

00:03:50 A few things to understand about spiritual warfare

00:07:24 An example from scripture

00:10:49 How does this apply

00:16:04 A real life example

00:20:29 Closing thoughts

00:22:29 What happens after death





Resources:

Bible Helps article on categories of sins from Galatians 5

https://biblehelpsinc.org/publication/the-works-of-the-flesh









About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!

Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/



