💥🇱🇧 Israeli strikes in several areas of Lebanon over the past day have claimed the lives of 44 people, with 88 civilians injured, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative operation that lasted for eight hours in the Arabian and Red Seas, during which they targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and two Destroyers, with drones and cruise and ballistic missiles.

According to the armed forces, the operation prevented an aggression on Yemen, and this means a qualitative shift in thwarting attacks against Yemen.

The mere announcement of prevention and thwarting means that Sanaa had prior knowledge, and most likely the result of intelligence gathering.

So, it is a distinct operation from previous operations targeting warships.