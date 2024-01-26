Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott: Everything is Upside Down

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott says he feels bad for Border Patrol agents who have been banned from carrying out their deterrence duties. "They are trying to do the best that they can, but they are stuck in the middle so let's not villainize them," Scott said.
"Let's villainize Biden and Mayorkas, and let's get them out of office and get somebody in there who will secure the border and support Texas."
