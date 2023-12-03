In Kiev, a rally took place in front of the Kiev City State Administration building, demanding the return of conscripts and mobilized individuals since the beginning of the conflict.

Relatives of prisoners of war, particularly "defenders of Azovstal," also demand the resumption of prisoner exchanges. Similar protests occurred in various cities of Ukraine in November.

🐻 Who's gonna tell these people that most of the soldiers they are waiting for are most likely dead somewhere? Perhaps this is the only way for them to say something.